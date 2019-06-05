Knott David M Takes $590,000 Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Knott David M bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,985,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Biogen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $644,940,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.42. The stock had a trading volume of 30,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,745. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 29.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $397.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.23.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

