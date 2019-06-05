King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.95 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $326,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Republic Services by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 103,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 125.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 63.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.93. 7,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,345. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,157.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,575 shares of company stock worth $12,472,125. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/king-luther-capital-management-corp-has-5-95-million-stake-in-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.