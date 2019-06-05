King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. 44,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,342. The company has a market cap of $790.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/king-luther-capital-management-corp-has-14-95-million-holdings-in-origin-bancorp-inc-obnk.html.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.