Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.06 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 53043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.
The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07.
About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.