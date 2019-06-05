Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.06 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 53043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-un-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-19-06.html.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.