KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of WCN opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 47.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 491,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 159,287 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after buying an additional 1,155,609 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

