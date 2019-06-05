Keane Group (FRAC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

FRAC opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keane Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

