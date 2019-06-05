JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,672,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,288 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,570,000 after acquiring an additional 391,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 249,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

