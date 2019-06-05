JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

NYSE HP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 359.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/jpmorgan-chase-co-decreases-position-in-helmerich-payne-inc-hp.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.