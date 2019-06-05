JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 841,206 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,191.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 841,206 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-841206-shares-of-zto-express-cayman-inc-zto.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.