Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

