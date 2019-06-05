Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,488 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 351,656 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $78,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after acquiring an additional 301,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,031,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $743,578,000 after acquiring an additional 964,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,965,227 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,076,000 after acquiring an additional 500,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,947,286 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 966,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

In other news, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

