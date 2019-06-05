Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.72 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In related news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

