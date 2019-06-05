J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.85. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 146628 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.
The firm has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)
J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.
