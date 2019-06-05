J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.85. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 146628 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Get J C Penney alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.85” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/j-c-penney-jcp-shares-gap-down-to-0-85.html.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.