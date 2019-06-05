Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Itron by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $67.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $1,843,279.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,557.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,340 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $208,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,852 shares of company stock worth $38,339,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

