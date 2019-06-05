iTicoin Price Reaches $2.98 on Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00038138 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $95,320.00 and $165.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00388056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.02769362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00149519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

