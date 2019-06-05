Ithaka Group LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.9% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $4,729,500. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

