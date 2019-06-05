ITE Group (ITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Monday.

ITE opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56. ITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. ITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

In related news, insider Richard Last bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

