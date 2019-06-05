iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,813,000 after buying an additional 899,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.6392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $7.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

