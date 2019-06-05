iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $45.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-shares-sold-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.