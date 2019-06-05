Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,216. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

