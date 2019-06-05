Intrust Bank NA Acquires 193 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $129.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $130.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.05.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

