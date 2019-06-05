Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 4,191 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after buying an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

