International Game Technology (IGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.46

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 2052745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,893,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,273 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 336.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,348,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,082 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

