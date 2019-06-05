Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CEO Sells 44,949 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

YUM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. 1,343,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,531. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $107.07.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,145,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $713,236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,255,000 after purchasing an additional 782,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/insider-selling-yum-brands-inc-yum-ceo-sells-44949-shares-of-stock.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.