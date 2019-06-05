Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) CEO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,350 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. 108,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,365. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.64.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
