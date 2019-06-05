Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) CEO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,350 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. 108,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,365. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CorVel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) CEO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/insider-selling-corvel-co-crvl-ceo-sells-1350-shares-of-stock.html.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.