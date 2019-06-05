Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRMT stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

