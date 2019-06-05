Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Sells 127,735 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $3,232,808.80.
AMD opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.14.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $252,424,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,804,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after buying an additional 3,311,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $59,283,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
