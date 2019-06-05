Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CFO Sells 127,735 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $3,232,808.80.

AMD opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $252,424,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,804,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,837,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,757,000 after buying an additional 3,311,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $59,283,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/insider-selling-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-cfo-sells-127735-shares-of-stock.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.