Insider Buying: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 906,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,205. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 295.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 596,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

