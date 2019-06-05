Insider Buying: Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ATL) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) insider Sophie Mitchell acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$29,250.00 ($20,744.68).

Sophie Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Sophie Mitchell 3,481 shares of Apollo Tourism & Leisure stock.

Shares of Apollo Tourism & Leisure stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.38 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 398,394 shares. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.54 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

