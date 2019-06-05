Imperial Brands (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMB. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,029.29 ($39.58).

IMB opened at GBX 1,938 ($25.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93.

In related news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

