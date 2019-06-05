Hush Market Cap Hits $346,421.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Hush has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $346,421.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.01035966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00326783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00124864 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020728 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

