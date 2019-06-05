Huntsman (HUN) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $19.24. Huntsman shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 62239 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

