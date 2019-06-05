Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,262.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $962,300.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,744.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

