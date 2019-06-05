HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.41. 637,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,530. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $192.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $181,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

