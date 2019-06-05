Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $380.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect Hovnanian Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOV opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

