HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $36,693.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00399857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.02723587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00149854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

