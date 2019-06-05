Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Insider Sells $200,298.15 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 2,305,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,782. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,192,649 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

