Histogenics (HSGX) Shares Down 5.3%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 3,816,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,844,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSGX. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

