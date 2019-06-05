Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $667,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 110.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 261.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

