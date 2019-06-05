Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 65.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

