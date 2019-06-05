Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $450,000 Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

