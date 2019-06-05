Hess Corp. (HES) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $53,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,016,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,563,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,837,000 after buying an additional 2,284,770 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hess by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,080,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 225.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after buying an additional 830,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 389,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of HES opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 63,806 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $4,250,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $282,912.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,244.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,207. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

