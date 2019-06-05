Heico (HEI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heico from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE:HEI opened at $125.18 on Friday. Heico has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $686,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $11,702,080. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Heico by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Heico by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

