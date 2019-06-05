Hecla Mining (HL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

NYSE HL opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

