Healthequity (HQY) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.54 million.Healthequity also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Healthequity from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.69.

HQY stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $265,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $876,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

