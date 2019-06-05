Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Healthcare Trust Of America also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 1,150,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,772. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,714 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 245,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

