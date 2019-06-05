Head-To-Head Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) vs. WCF Bancorp (WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.22 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $21.41 million 2.89 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WCF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.65% 9.88% 1.11%

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

