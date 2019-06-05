Head to Head Contrast: Hanover Insurance Group (THG) vs. Unico American (UNAM)

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Unico American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.12 $391.00 million $6.79 18.26 Unico American $33.61 million 0.94 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Insurance Group 9.19% 11.02% 2.35% Unico American -5.21% -2.91% -1.30%

Dividends

Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Unico American does not pay a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanover Insurance Group and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $130.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Unico American.

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Unico American on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

