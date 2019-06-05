Head to Head Comparison: Granite City Food & Brewery (GCFB) & Denny’s (DENN)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.01, meaning that its share price is 501% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 7.89% -34.51% 12.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million N/A -$7.37 million N/A N/A Denny’s $630.18 million 1.89 $43.69 million $0.68 29.10

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Denny’s beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

