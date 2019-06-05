Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.88. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 6338241 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of -1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $52,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

